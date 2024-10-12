Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €40.09 ($44.05) and last traded at €39.93 ($43.88). Approximately 409,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.63 ($43.55).

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.45.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

