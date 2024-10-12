Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Thomas W. Powell Sells 17,549 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 17,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $4,498,335.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,017,581.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Powell Industries Stock Up 6.5 %

POWL opened at $262.97 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $263.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.98. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 25,920.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,728 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at $11,658,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,713,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

