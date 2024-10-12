Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 13.3 %

PW opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.36. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.