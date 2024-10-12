Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enbridge Stock Performance
Enbridge stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
