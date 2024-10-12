Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Purchases 3,480 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.31 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

