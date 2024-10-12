Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 354,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,727.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 493.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Primerica Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PRI traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.57. The company had a trading volume of 137,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,115. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.15. Primerica has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $279.89.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

