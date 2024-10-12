Private Advisory Group LLC Has $899,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,524 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $91.59 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $91.60. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

