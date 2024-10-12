Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,693 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,892.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,053,030 shares of company stock valued at $87,159,176. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

