Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 504 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $417,450,000 after purchasing an additional 204,254 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $213.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.07. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $136.85 and a one year high of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

