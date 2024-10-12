Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $208.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

