Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after buying an additional 789,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,095,000 after buying an additional 621,738 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 554,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after buying an additional 415,559 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

