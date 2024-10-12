ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €6.16 ($6.76) and last traded at €6.11 ($6.71). Approximately 158,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.05 ($6.65).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

