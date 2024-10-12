PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

PT Astra International Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. PT Astra International Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

