PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.94, but opened at $38.71. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 93,672 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W upgraded PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 354.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.