Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQT. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in EQT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

