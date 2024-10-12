Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Increased by Analyst

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for FedEx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.32. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $19.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. HSBC cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $264.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.64 and its 200 day moving average is $275.70. FedEx has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FedEx by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,240 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

