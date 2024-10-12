Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NX opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

