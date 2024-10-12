Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 395.1% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Quanta Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,894. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $312.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.93.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

