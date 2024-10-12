Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $358.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $319.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PWR. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.93.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $312.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $227,218,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,404,000 after buying an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

