QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $1,063,253.10 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $1,063,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,325,923.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $1,151,697.30.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $1,057,485.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 4.58. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 56.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

