Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Hold”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion.

Quebecor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Further Reading

