QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QuinStreet stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 360,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 60,142 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 549,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

