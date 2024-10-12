Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,440 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RSP opened at $179.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

