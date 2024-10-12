Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.2% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.13 and its 200 day moving average is $247.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

