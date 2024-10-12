Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545 shares of company stock worth $33,968,828 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,410.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $811.42 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,335.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,295.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

