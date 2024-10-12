Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.