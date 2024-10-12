Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 735 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $167.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.74. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

