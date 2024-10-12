Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Randstad to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Randstad Stock Performance

RANJY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. 11,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.25. Randstad has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.5292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

