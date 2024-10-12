Raymond James Analysts Give Keyera (TSE:KEY) a C$47.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$47.00 price objective on Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.50.

Shares of KEY opened at C$43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$31.16 and a 52 week high of C$44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.93.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.2166667 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

