Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RJF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities raised Raymond James from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.36.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 36.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 3,257.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

