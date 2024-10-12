Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $33.17.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
