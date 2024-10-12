Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 11,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.