Red Mountain Financial LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Red Mountain Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. OV Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSPH stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

