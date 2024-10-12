Red Mountain Financial LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Mountain Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.40%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

