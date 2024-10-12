Redburn Atlantic Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic analyst S. Toyne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

