Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.62. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

