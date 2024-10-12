Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys 69,648 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,648 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises 2.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.98% of First American Financial worth $66,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after acquiring an additional 431,089 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,634,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF opened at $64.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.51%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

