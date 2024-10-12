Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $32.77 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.48% of Gentex worth $32,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,152 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gentex by 41.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,688,000 after acquiring an additional 163,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 91.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. UBS Group began coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNTX

Gentex Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.