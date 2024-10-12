Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $40.79 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,144 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. International Bancshares accounts for about 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $40,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,476,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after purchasing an additional 176,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

