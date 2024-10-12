Reinhart Partners LLC. Increases Stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. ASGN accounts for approximately 2.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.28% of ASGN worth $54,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASGN. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $96.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $106.42.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

In other news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $185,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,278.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,278.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,759.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

