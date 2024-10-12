Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $254.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $142.87 and a one year high of $260.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

