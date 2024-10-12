Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after buying an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,738,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 148.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after purchasing an additional 765,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

DG opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

