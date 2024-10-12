Reinhart Partners LLC. Reduces Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

