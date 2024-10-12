Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 117,626 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,626 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.55% of FormFactor worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM opened at $48.26 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock worth $854,014 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

