Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,709,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 434,963 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. 788,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,557. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

