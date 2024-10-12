Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RELX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RELX opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $48.91.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

