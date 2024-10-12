Requisite Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 61.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. 1,462,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,399. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plains GP

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.