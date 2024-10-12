Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ ETHA traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 2,495,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

