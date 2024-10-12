Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 765.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 51,405 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 56,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $589.95. 8,587,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,361,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.52. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $647.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total value of $859,886.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,238,845.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total value of $859,886.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,238,845.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.42, for a total transaction of $453,785.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,669.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,443 shares of company stock worth $133,105,284 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

