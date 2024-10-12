Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $162.00 and last traded at $162.00. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

Reserve Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.63.

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

About Reserve Petroleum

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

