Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 8,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 58,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $567.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.90.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
