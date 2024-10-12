Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 8,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 58,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Reservoir Media Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $567.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

About Reservoir Media

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the second quarter worth about $367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 31.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

